Share:

Rahim Yar Khan - Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Sultan Al Nihan arrived in Rahim Yar Kh on Thursday on a private visit. Due to coronavirus SOPs, he was received at Chandna Airport only by a few members of his staff, but strict security arrangements were made on this occasion. During his expected two weeks-long stay in Cholistan, he will play houbara hunting. It may be recalled that before arrival of Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed in Cholistan, many advance parties were sent to Rahim Yar Khan by special planes carrying special vehicles used for houbara hunting, specially trained falcons and other instruments and equipment. Special security arrangements have been made on arrival of top government and royal dignitaries of the UAE in Cholistan. In this regard, special police forces, three companies of Rangers have been deployed all over Cholistan.