Today, when we see into the condition of the country, we will witness the poverty, corruption, lawlessness, unemployment, weak infrastructure and unstable state policies and so forth. The dream of Jinnah was for the country to be the ideal democratic, secular in ideology by following the moderate traits of religion where all the faith of people live peacefully in a free country in Pakistan. Even in his last speech, he went on to say that Pakistan is the desired country of all segments of people irrespective of their religion. The Hindu, Christian and Muslims are the pillars of the nation living in the land as true Pakistanis.

He had the vision to make the country ideal in the precipe of the perfect constitution and the capable leadership. Muhammad Ali Jinnah is the true leader who got Pakistan in the name of peace, where you will be at liberty to practice the religious rites and observe the law and order.

Unfortunately, Pakistan has fallen prey to instability and has become the victim of poor governance. We don’t have the desired democratic system which he has determined.

The dream of Jinnah remains unfulfilled till now. It really pains when we see no tranquillity and the law and order situation in the country. Governments fall into the menace of corruption. The poor become poorer and the rich become richer. This all is because of illiteracy and lack of will to make Pakistan the great again. We have poor health facilities, weak institutions and economic disability. The credit goes to the opportunist political leaders who have no interest in making the country prosper but rather they serve their own interest when they come into the reign of power. After the demise of Jinnah, we have not got any leader who follows the footprints of founding fathers Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Here I refer to the saying of Stanly Walpert about Jinnah; he wrote quoting Jinnah as one of the few individuals who significantly altered the course of history. Few can still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Muhammad Ali Jinnah did all three. Alas, we have no such leader after Jinnah who has such qualities.

MUJEEB ALI SAMO,

Larkana.