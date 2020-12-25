Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Medical College (PMC) and Peshawar Dental College (PDC), in collaboration with the Shifa College of Medicine, Tameer-e-Millat University, Islamabad, held a workshop for private sector medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The workshop was held while observing the COVID-19 protocols including the safe physical distancing. The purpose of the workshop was to facilitate objective and standardised assessment of eligible MDCAT qualifying students into the private sector medical colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

so that the allocated 20 per cent marks could be judiciously and transparently allocated to aspiring students while assessing them for a host of relevant soft skills.

Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman, Dean PMC, welcomed the guest resource persons and the participating faculty members from various private sector medical colleges of the province and hoped that the workshop would facilitate the colleges to rise to the expectation amid the challenging new norms with ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Vice Chancellor Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, said that history of multiple mini-interviews (MMIs), their experience with them as a pioneer of MMI in the country and the ways and means to its successful conduction in the current situation.

Prof. Riffat of Shifa College of Medicine in her presentation gave a detailed presentation about the MMIs for the various domains of assessment, developing the scenarios, flow of the stations, and the modalities for objective and standardised scoring at each station. The speakers also responded to a number of questions from the participants.