ISLAMABAD-With strict adherence to the standard operating procedures, the Young Leaders Conference(YLC) took an early start to their day. The fourth day was champed by a youth leader himself, Mr. Umair Jaliawala. Umair made sure to level up the participant’s day by inspiring, encouraging, and adding a breath to the participant’s life. The day was sponsored by English Biscuit Manufacturers, EBM have been partners with the Young Leaders Conference for more than 18 years and have been successfully executing YLC as one. The day was all about levelling up! In the midst of challenges, EBM with its brand Choco allowed the participants to get rid of their inner fears that the year has brought upon them and instead will divert their minds towards being optimistic and positive. Under strict precautionary measures and following the SOPs, the fourth day of the conference was all about ‘Levelling up’ - whether it’s your education, job, or a start-up. The day was meant to encourage and motivate young minds to go above and beyond; as the youth today radiates with optimism despite all hurdles they face, they have even found new means to stay connected in times that have hampered them from doing so. The keynote speakers from the day included Qaiser Abbas, S. Akbar Zaidi, Shabbar Zaidi, Ahmed Essa Rauf, Shahbaz Islam, ArifPyar Ali, Junaid Ahsan, Dr. Sara Saeed, and others who conducted sessions on economy, education, entrepreneurship, tech, and social media.