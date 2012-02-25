

AHMEDPUR EAST - Measles has taken lives of three children and affected 17 others as it has broken out in village Naushera Jadid near Mubarakpur Town.

It is an acute and highly contagious viral disease marked by distinct red spots followed by a rash; occurs primarily in children.

Following the breakout, the Health Department teams have started vaccination. Grower Khadim Hussain's sons Sajjad Ahmed, 15, and Muhammad Asad, 5, and Allah Ditta's son Muhammad Ilyas, 2 died of the disease. Those who are suffering from the viral disease include Tanveer, Gul Sher, Arbaz, Aleeza,Ayaz, Siddique, Abubakar, Shaheena, Saleem, Jannat, Rehana, Sajid, Imtiaz, Zareena, Suleman and Shaheena.

Death condoled: Qul for Athar Rasheed, a local businessman and younger brother of Chaudhry Khalid Javed, the General Secretary of the Cotton Ginners Association Ahmedpur East, was held in Jamia Masjid Grain Market here. The Quran Khawani was also attended by PML-N MNA Chaudhry Saud Majeed, PPP MNA Arif Aziz Sheikh, former deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly Sahibzada Muhammad Usman Abbasi besides a large number of people from all walks of life.

LHC orders to halt transfer: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Bahawalpur Bench ordered the Water Management Department not to implement the transfer order of Muhammad Ashraf who was transferred to Kharor Pacca.

According to the counsel for Muhammad Ashraf, the Water Management Department DG had transferred his client five times in a short span of 70 days which was illegal. He had filed a petition challenging the transfer orders on which the LHC decided to stop his transfer.

College council meets tomorrow: The meeting of Government SA Degree College Council will be held on Saturday (tomorrow). According to detail, the meeting will be chaired by Prof Ghulam Akbar Sheikh and important matters regarding college management will be discussed.

