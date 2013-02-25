SIALKOT - The police have rounded up as many as 11 activists including Mian Naveed, Abdul Sattar, Khalid Sadique, Naveed, Mohsin Bilal and Hafiz Aamir Farooq of different banned militant organizations during a crackdown launched against them in the district’s all four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here on Sunday.

Sialkot DPO Ather Ismail disclosed this while talking to the newsmen here. He said that the police had shifted them to the unidentified location for further interrogation.

Two police SI suspended: The SP (Investigations) has issued suspension orders for two Sub-Inspectors of the Pasrur City Police here the other day.

As per detail, SI Riaz Tariq and SI Jamil were Investigation Officers in a murder case and they tried to favour accused Faisal Nisar and his wife Asima Bibi. Both the accused were non-qualified doctors and they had assassinated Sonya Bibi during her delivery operation at their illegal clinic situated at Timber Market Pasrur.

The SP (Investigations) also issued order to local police to seal the clinic