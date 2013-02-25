It has often been seen that our police officials do not use hand gloves whenever they arrive at the place of a crime. As a result, the preliminary evidence relating to the imprints of the fingerprints of the suspected person(s) gets destroyed. By using hand gloves, our police officials will be able to collect basic evidence from the site of the crime. This will help them in reaching the actual culprit. The police officials of developed countries cannot even think of collecting evidence at the place of occurrence of an incident without really using hand gloves.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO,

Karachi, February 23.