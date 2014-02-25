RAWALPINDI : Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has accepted former President Pervez Musharraf’s plea seeking exemption from attendance in the court for one-day in judges detention case. The court further observed that petition of former President on permanent exemption from attendance will be decided on merit. Judge Attiq ur Rehman of ATC took up for hearing of Pervez Musharraf’s application in connection with exemption on Monday. The court inquired where Pervez Musharraf’s medical report is.

Ilyas Siddiqui counsel for Pervez Musharraf said AFIC doctors are not providing medical report.

The court should order them to provide medical report, he stated.

Judge Attiq ur Rehman said court would not issue such order.

“You should present the medical report on the next hearing”, he remarked.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till March 7th.