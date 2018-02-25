SIALKOT-Police registered 13 murder cases against the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) for killing nine Pakistanis including three women and injuring 56 others during week-long mortar shelling on the border villages.

It had targeted civilian population along the Sialkot Working Boundary a month ago. According to the police it registered the murder cases against the Indian BSF on the reports of the grieved families of the Indian shelling victims.

Police officials added that police had registered eight murder cases at Sabzpeer police station against Indian BSF, two cases at Phalora police station and one each at Sialkot Cantt, Kotli Said Ameer and Shakargarh police stations against the Indian BSF on the reports of the grieved families. The police have taken more than a month to verify the killings, injuries of the local people and damage of their properties.