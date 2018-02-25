By left-arm seamers

The first hat-trick was taken by Mohammad Aamir for Karachi Kings in the PSL first edition in 2016. Aamir, who was then 23 years old and had just returned to cricket after serving a five-year ban for spot-fixing, finished the match with figures of 3-27. Junaid Khan is next to take a hat-trick, another left-arm seamer.

Under Malik's captaincy

Although Shoaib Malik may not have had a significant role to play in Junaid's hat-trick today or Aamir’s two years ago, isn't it weird that both hat-tricks took place with Malik as the captain of the bowler's team? Malik played as Karachi Kings skipper during the first two PSL seasons.

On Fridays

Though it looks like quite superstitious, but another incredible coincidence about both of these hat-tricks is that both bowlers took their hat-tricks on same day of the week though with a span of two years separates them. Both hat-tricks took place on Fridays as the day on February 5, 2016 and February 23, 2018 is Friday.

Against Qalandars

Another coincidence is that both hat-tricks were taken against Lahore Qalandars, but what is even more incredible is the fact that on both occasions, Lahore Qalandars were playing their first match of the season. That might also sums-up the expectations for Qalandars this year too and their campaign may end in a disaster third year in running.