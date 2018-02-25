islamabad - The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training following recommendations of a search committee on Saturday invited application for the post of chairperson Higher Education Commission.

The ministry has sought applicants with significant academic and administrative background with 20-year experience but has not mentioned the age limit for the post, said an official.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had in January constituted a six-member committee to search for new chairperson of the HEC. The committee was directed to set criteria for the position in terms of age, qualification and experience.

The committee, headed by convener Syed Baber Ali, also included Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Faisal Bari, Shehnaz Wazir Ali, Mirza Qasim Baig and the federal secretary education. Working Group on Higher Education Reforms, comprising senior academicians and experts, appreciated advertising criteria for appointment of chairman HEC.

The criteria are in line with the HEC Act that allows only reputed academicians of international eminence with significant contribution in higher education could be considered for the slot.

There is no age bar mentioned in the advertisement, which deprived certain eligible candidates last time.

Coordinator of the working group, Murtaza Noor, expressed the hope that search committee would ensure transparent and merit-based appointment of the HEC chief in light of verdicts/guidelines of Supreme Court of Pakistan and recommendations of the working group which has been developed in consultation with the concerned stakeholders.

He said that as per recommendations of the working group, controversial candidates should not be considered for the slot as only capable and honest leadership could meet the challenges facing the higher education sector. He also expressed the hope that the search committee would review previous appointment process so that learning from the past, the appointment of new chairman HEC should be undertaken through transparent, open and competitive process.