ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzaib said the artists are custodians of culture and heritage and have a key role in projecting positive image of the country at the global level.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of National Artists Convention at the Pakistan National Council of Arts , she said that a heinous game was enacted to change our bright traditions and values through dogmatism and our multi-dimensional culture was badly vitiated. She said that the burgeoning terrorism also tarnished Pakistan’s image at the global level.

The minister observed that the sacrifices rendered by security forces, police and law enforcing agencies and the steps taken in line with the vision of former prime minister, peace had been restored in the country leading to welcome the revival of film industry as well as the restoration of sports activities. She said that the artists were neglected by the previous governments and as a consequence they were deprived of their rights. She said that the convening of the artist convention was also a sequel to the vision of former prime minister, who had great love attachment with arts and culture.

Marriyum said that the purpose of convening the convention was to benefit from the valuable opinions and proposals of the artists with a view to empower the artist community as desired by the former prime minister.

She revealed that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi would announce the first ever culture and film policy of the country on the concluding day of the convention encompassing steps for the welfare of individuals attached with arts, promotion of culture and measures to rediscover the lost stature of the film industry. The policy had been formulated in consultation with the provincial governments, she added.

She said that under the new policy rebates would be given in the tax and duties for the import of film-related equipment. Similarly, concessions would be offered on the construction of cinemas and financial assistance would be extended to the artists so that they could live honourably after the end of their careers. She said that the present government would ensure the implementation of the policy within its tenure.

She asked artists to apprise the young generation about their experiences.

Referring to her recent visit to China, she said that the people of China had watched Pakistani films of sixties and seventies but they were not aware of Pakistan of today. She said that how could films be produced without film producing equipment and how could they be screened without the availability of cinemas.

She said that Pakistan would participate in the film festival at Beining and Shangai and the Pakistan films would be shown in the cinemas of China. She said that the CPEC would also act as a catalyst for the exchange of cultures of the two countries.