islamabad - Day-long deliberations were held on state of different arts in the country and possible ways forward for their promotion during the two-day National Artists Convention inaugurated by the Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyam Aurangzeb at Pakistan National council of the Arts on Saturday.

The participants urged the government to launch a national cultural policy reflecting tangible ways to promote the local arts and cultures.

They said that the artists were living and working in miserable conditions and there was no mechanism to sustainably support their professional engagements.

They suggested developing academies and centres of excellence in different parts of the country to promote the arts and cultures.

They urged the government to take on board different arts to combat extremism and terrorism while implanting the National Action Plan.

Marriyam Aurangzeb while speaking at the inaugural session said that terrorists not only martyred our soldiers and innocent citizens but also damaged our arts and cultures.

Artists are the actual face of Pakistan hidden behind the wall of intolerance based on ethnic divide and extremism, she said.

Integrated mainstreaming of the arts and cultures would make the society dynamic and cohesive. We need to recognise the long due rightful needs of the artists, she emphasised.

She said that the Artists Convention was aimed at providing the artists with an opportunity to come up with suggestions and recommendations for promotion and propagation of the arts and cultures. She said that 60 per cent youth needed a vibrant society that could provide enough opportunities to explore their creative expression.

Government has launched many initiatives to engage youth in the livelihood skills but the thinking souls and minds are very imperative for a productive and positive society, she said.

Director General PNCA Jamal Shah said on the occasion that arts were a source of expression that linked individuals with the surroundings in an intimately creative catharsis.

Human beings seemingly like to be part of the society and wish to be recognised for their creativity and expression.

We need to rethink if art is the necessity, then we need to develop strategic pathways to engage different segments of the society in it.

He said that the five thematic discussion groups would come up with recommendations that would be presented to Prime Minister for approval for induction into public development programmes.