rawalpindi - Government Post Graduate College, Asghar Mall won 6 positions in the Chief Minister English Debate competition held at division level.

The competition was held at Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post-Graduate College for Women, Rawalpindi. Principal of the college, Dr Saira Mufti, was chief guest on the occasion.

According to details, the college stood first in English debate competition at post-graduate level for girls and also at Intermediate level for boys.

Topics for English debate were; at intermediate level, “The nation has disappointed the founder of Pakistan”, at degree level, “Online education is just as good as class-room learning” and post-graduate level, “Our national priorities must not be guided by international challenges.”

The competition was held at division level where different districts participated in the event.

Fatima-tu-Zehra of Government Post-Graduate College, Asghar Mall stood first at post-graduate level and Azqa Minahil of the same college stood third in the competition.

In the male category, the venue was Gordon College, Rawalpindi where the Principal Altaf Hussain was the chief guest.

Haroon Saghir of Government Post Graduate College, Asghar Mall stood first at intermediate level of English debate and Ammar Siddiqui remained third whereas Faizan Riaz won the second position at degree level and Ijaz Mehdi remained second at post-graduate level.

The competition enhanced confidence and presentation skills of the students whereas the students expressed keen interest to participate in such competitions in future as well to further improve their skills.