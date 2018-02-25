The energy sector crisis plaguing Pakistan does not seem to come to end. With promises of bringing an end to the load shedding in the country, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) came to power four years ago. Initially the promise was to get rid of the problem in the first six months, however, it was not difficult to discern that a problem effecting the country at such a large scale cannot be eradicated in a matter of months. During April 2017, the masses of Pakistan witnessed the lack of planning on part of the government of Pakistan when a heat wave hit the country and that resulted in excessive load shedding. This happened despite the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) informing the authorities of the upcoming heat wave.

The fact that the government managed the situation within a day or two at the orders of the Prime Minister showed the lack of planning for such weather conditions despite having all the required resources. The same pattern is being followed all over again, however, this time around the difference is that the public is not ready to believe promises based on ad-hoc measures. Back in December a massive campaign was designed to glorify the system being free of load shedding with the addition of 8,500 MW to the national grid. People were quick to point out that the demand for electricity is different in winters as compared to the summers, and rightly so. The consumption of electricity drops in the winters and that, by no means, is a measure of whether or not the government has been able to deliver the promise that it made.

We can see the results now of that campaign, after the Federal Minister for Power Awais Leghari admitted that the addition to the national grid will not end the cycle of load shedding in the summers as the losses incurred during this time have tripled in number. Rs 400 billion is a large sum which cannot be recovered if the government provides a steady supply of electricity to the public.

This comes as a huge disappointment and a blow to the poorly planned policies of the government. Ending the energy crisis would have been a defining moment for the current government, however, the ad-hocism at play is always bound to produce such results. This should be taken with a pinch of salt and effective measures should follow in order to hold accountable those who failed to deliver.