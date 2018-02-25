MULTAN - Assistant Director Agriculture Naveed Asmat Kohloon has said that Punjab agriculture department has imposed ban on cultivation of cotton till the first week of April. The step has been taken after thorough consultations with

cotton scientists in order to control pink bollworms. According to secretary

agriculture Punjab Muhammad Mehmood, the main objective behind imposing ban is to keep crop safe and secure from threat of pink bollworm. He warned that if any farmer would be found cultivating crop before recommended time, the

government would initiate action against him.