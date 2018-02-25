Lahore - Barry’s will face Diamond Paints/Guard Rice challenge in the main final of the Huaneng Shandong Ruyi Aibak Polo Cup 2018 to be played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground today (Sunday) at 3:30 pm.

Chinese Consulate General in Lahore Long Dingbin will grace the final as chief guest while Lahore Polo Club president Irfan Ali Hyder, executive committee members, secretary general Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, families of members and players and polo lovers will also be present there to witness the enthralling finals.

One of the finalists Diamond Paints/Guard Rice team consists of Mir Huzaifa Ahmad, Taimur Ali Malik, Eulogio Celestino and Macos Araya while Barry’s team comprises Nafees Barry, Bilal Haye, Ramiro Zavaleta and Juan Maria Ginazu (Tito). The subsidiary final of the tournament will be contested between Master Paints Black and Army. Master Paints Black team has Sufi M Amir, Sufi M Haris, Gerardo Mazzini and Hissam Ali Hyder in it while Army team includes Brig Zulfiqar Ali Baig, Major Omer Minhas, Miguel Luis Duggan and Ignasio Negri.

Lauding the role of sponsors, LPC chief Irfan Ali Hyder expressed his gratitude to Huaneng Shandong Ruyi for sponsoring the event and hoped that they would continue their support for this sport. “There is a dire need of sponsors to further flourish this game of kings. The multinationals and corporate sector should play their part for the promotion of polo in the country,” he said.

About the event, Irfan said the Aibak Cup is dedicated to the memory of Qutubuddin Aibak, who was of Central Asian desent and became the Afghan Emperor Muhammed Ghauri’s most trusted general. In early 1200’s, Emperor Ghauri appointed Qutubuddin Aibak as his “Naib us Sultanat’ in India at the grand darbar in Lahore. Upon Ghauri’s death in 1206, the kingdom’s Central Asian territories were captured by the Mongol warlord Genghis Khan, but Aibak retained the lower kingdom and became ruler of the territories which now cover the areas of modern day Afghanistan, Pakistan & Northern India.

“He spent his time between Lahore & Delhi, where he also built the Qutub Minar, now a world heritage site. Sultan Qutubuddin Aibak died in Lahore in 1210 in an accident while playing polo. He was buried in Lahore near the Anarkali bazaar,” he said.