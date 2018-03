Devotees perform Dahmal at the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman during her 790th annual Urs celebrations.



A devotee lights earth lamp at the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman during her 790th annual Urs celebrations.



Devotee offers prayer at the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman during her 790th annual Urs celebrations.



Devotees offer prayer at the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman during her 790th annual Urs celebrations.