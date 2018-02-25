Lahore - A blasphemy suspect was injured critically on Saturday after he allegedly jumped off the FIA building.

The suspect, named as Sajid Masih, was reported to be the admin of a Facebook group – ‘Paglon ki Basti’ – where blasphemous material was shared.

He was on the 4th floor of FIA Office for forensic analysis of his cell phone when he jumped off, it is stated.

The case was registered with Shahdara police and transferred to FIA by the court. Rescuers were called and Sajid was taken to Ganga Ram Hospital from where he was referred to General Hospital.

With a leg broken he is stated to be in crucial condition. An FIR of suicide attempt has been registered with the Civil Lines.

Meanwhile, the FIA claimed to have nailed two suspected human smugglers. The detainees were named as Hafiz Muhammad Akmal and Muhammad Adil, both residents of Narowal.

Reportedly, they were cheating citizen in the name of jobs aboard. They also wanted in fooling woman impersonating as TV owners. FIR has registered a case and investigation is on.