MULTAN-The local business community welcomed on Friday the renewal of GSP plus scheme for two years by European Union, saying it would give a considerable boost to Pakistan’s economy.

President of Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI)Malik Asrar Ahmed Awan said that the renewal of GSP plus status for another two years was a golden opportunity which our exporters could exploit and make most out of it in order to meet export target of US $ 35 billion. He pointed out that Pakistan exploited GSP plus status by accessing markets across European Union during last three years and our exports to EU increased from 24 per cent in 2013 to 34 per cent in 2016.

He suggested to the government to consider exporters time-barred claims similar to those of non-textile, since textile sector had been the main driver of the economy for the last 50 years in terms of foreign currency earnings and jobs creation. “There is no alternative industry or service sector other than textile that has the potential to benefit the economy with foreign currency earnings and new job creation,” he added.

Under GSP+ Pakistani goods have duty-free access on 91 per cent of EU tariff lines. Upward trend was witnessed in exports to EU and exports of euro6.29 billion achieved in 2016 as compared to euro4.54 billion in 2013. Textile sector alone fetched euro4.87 billion out of euro6.29 billion exports in total for 2016 and euro3.14 billion out of 4.54 billion fetched in 2013 which represents a considerable increase of 54.8 percent leading to balance of trade in favour of Pakistan.

The MCCI president further said that we had succeeded in reaching this landmark simply due to the serious efforts of ministry of Commerce and Textile. He said that it is a good news that our exports increased by 11.19 percent for the period July - Dec 2017 as compared to July - Dec 2016. It seems that train of trade is on the right path and necessary steps need to be taken in order to continue this trend. “Government should fulfil its announced commitments and ensure timely release of all stuck up refund payments against sales tax, duty drawback on local taxes and levies (DLTL) and DDT,” he demanded.

SECTION 144 IN COTTON

SOWING DISTRICTS

The provincial government has enforced Section 144 in all cotton sowing districts of the province to ensure ban on early sowing of cotton. Agriculture sources said that the enforcement of Section 144 was meant to prevent cotton crop from the attack of pink bollworm, “The early crop playes the role of a shelter for pink bollworm. It provides food to the pest and helps it in breeding,” agri sources added.

Meanwhile, the provincial agriculture department has suggested to the cotton growers to use only certified and approved seed for good crop. A spokesman of the department stressed upon the growers to refrain from buying triple gene seed besides rejecting all seeds without blue tag from the federal seed certification and registration department. He said that the Punjab Seed Council had not approved triple gene seed and they should remain aware of the rumours about illegal double or triple gene seeds on social media. He urged upon the growers to inform seed inspector forthwith if they came to know about the sale of banned seeds in their area.