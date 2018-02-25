islamabad - The COMSATS Institute of Information Technology held distinction among fellow degree-awarding institutes of the country by publishing maximum number of impact-factor journals during the previous academic calendar, a statement said on Saturday. The CIIT achieved the milestone by becoming the first university in Pakistan to have published over 2,000 impact-factor publications in a calendar year, the statement added.

This achievement attests to the quality of research being carried out and the high-class education being imparted at the institute, the statement concluded.