Italian far-right party Lega Nord's (Northern League) supporters hold a banner reading "Salvini Prime Minister" as they take part in a campaign rally in downtown Milan a week ahead of the Italy's general election.



Lega Nord far right party supporters applaud their leader Matteo Salvini during campaign rally on Piazza Duomo in Milan a week ahead of the Italy's general election.



Lega Nord far right party leader Matteo Salvini address supporters during a campaign rally on Piazza Duomo in Milan a week ahead of the Italy's general election.



Lega Nord far right party leader Matteo Salvini address supporters during campaign rally on Piazza Duomo in Milan a week ahead of the Italy's general election.