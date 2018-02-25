LOS ANGELES:- Emily Ratajkowski has gotten married. The 26-year-old model may have only gone public with her romance with Sebastian Bear-McClard a few weeks ago, but their relationship has already reached new heights as the brunette beauty revealed on Instagram on Friday that the pair have tied the knot in a surprise wedding. Emily shared several snaps on her Instagram story - which stays active on the site for 24 hours - as well as one photo of herself with her new husband on her main account. The beauty skipped a traditional wedding gown and got hitched wearing a golden suit with a double-breasted coat tied at the waist and a black hat with a net veil.