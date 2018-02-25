QUETTA:- Under the ongoing Operation Raddul Fassad, FC personnel conducted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different areas of Balochistan, ISPR said in a press release on Saturday. The operation was carried out in the areas of Quetta, Sherazai, Sibi and Kahan. The press release said that at least one terrorist was killed while 11 suspects were arrested during the raids. The security forces also recovered RPG rockets, sub-machine guns, mines and explosive material from the suspected terrorists.–INP