ISLAMABAD - The government is all set to make another record of foreign borrowing as it took foreign loans of $6.9 billion in just seven months of the current fiscal year, which is 86.3 percent of the annual estimate.

For FY2017-18, the government had estimated to receive $8.094 billion in foreign loans, including $7.692 billion loans and $401.78 million grants. However, the government borrowed massively during seven months (July 2017 to January 2018) of ongoing financial year to sustain its foreign exchange reserves, which are depleting due to widening current account deficit (CAD) and repayment of previous loans.

The CAD surged by 48.10 percent to $9.156 billion in the seven months of the current fiscal year 2017/18 after imports accelerated while crude prices surged. The CAD stood at $6.182 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Persistent rise in the current account deficit was due to a higher trade gap led by a significant increase in imports as compared to exports.

Keeping in view the current trend, the government is all set to break the previous year’s record of borrowing around $10 billion in a single year. Last year, the government had borrowed $10.2 billion from external sources as against the target of $8 billion. The reserves would remain under pressure during ongoing fiscal year due to the widening current account deficit and repayment of previous loans.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan had come down to $12.7 billion despite the fact that the government had raised $2.5 billion through the auction of Euro and Sukuk bonds in November last year. The total reserves of the country including of commercial banks were recorded at $18.8 billion on February 16 this year.

The government had borrowed $758 million only in January 2018, according to the official documents of the Economic Affairs Division. The major portion of the borrowing was $532.7 million from the commercial banks during previous month.

The break-up of $6.9 billion borrowing during July-January of 2017-18 showed that government had raised $2.5 billion from the auction of Euro and Sukuk bonds in international market. Pakistan in November had successfully executed $1.0 billion five years Sukuk and $1.5 billion ten years Eurobond transactions at profit rates of 5.625% and 6.875% respectively.

Another major part of the borrowing of $5.9 billion was from the commercial banks that recorded at $1.8 billion during seven months of the current fiscal year. The government had projected only $1 billion borrowing from the commercial banks during the entire ongoing financial year. However, the government had gone beyond the limit in just seven months to sustain its foreign exchange reserves. The government is in negotiations with some other foreign banks and expected to sign more agreements in coming months to procure more commercial loans for budgetary support.

According to official documents, the break-up of loans received showed that the Asian Development Bank provided $498.03 million, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development $97.41 million,the International Development Association of the World Bank $192.08 million and the Islamic Development Bank gave $790.03 million (short-term loan for July-January period for crude oil import).

Pakistan also took $134.7 million from the United Kingdom during the period under review. China gave a loan of $608.7 million to Pakistan. The USA released $35.63 million in the current fiscal year 2017-18 against the estimates of $117.56 million.

The government received no assistance from Italy, Korea, Norway, and UNDP during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2017-18).