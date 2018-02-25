KARACHI - Record of health, food and works departments was gutted when a fire erupted at the Sindh Secretariat building on Saturday.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

The fire broke out at the 6th floor of the Sindh Secretariat building and then spread to other parts of the building. The fire brigade department of the KMC, police and other rescue agencies rushed to the scene. The fire brigade department said that fire fighters extinguished the fire with the help of four fire tenders after hectic efforts of an hour. Police officials said that an investigation would be conducted into the incident. The cause of fire has yet to be ascertained.

Police said that destruction of government record in the fire would be investigated. Police sources said that some record of health, public works and food departments was damaged in the fire.

Police said Saturday was an off day and no one was present in the office. No loss of life was reported in the fire. The fire created panic among the residents living in the backside of the building on Burns Road.

There were rumours that the building was set on fire intentionally to derail an investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the food, works and services, health, education and other departments.

“It is a coincident that the fire erupted on a holiday,” said an official working in the secretariat, adding that a suspicious fire at the revenue department in 2008 had destroyed important land record and no one has been held responsible for this yet. “Old land allotment record of the Sindh Board of Revenue was reduced to ashes [in the 2008 fire].