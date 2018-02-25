SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Kh Asif has said that India and Afghanistan were using their territories for spreading terrorism in Pakistan.

“Pakistan always desired for cordial relations with its neighbours but they were not giving positive response to its peace initiatives. Pakistan will continue its pivotal role for establishing durable peace and weeding out terrorism by securing its eastern and western boundaries,” he said talking to newsmen.

Khawaja Asif said that there was no doubt to say that the defence of Pakistan was in very strong hands as the government has made national defence invincible. No one could dare cast an evil eye on the country, he added.

He said that the armed forces of Pakistan had the full capabilities to defend every inch of the Motherland. He said that the entire nation stands united against terrorism and was ready to sacrifice their lives for weeding out terrorism while battling with armed forces against terrorism.

The foreign minister added that Nawaz Sharif was still ruling the hearts of the masses after being disqualified by the Supreme Court. He said that the people still consider Nawaz Sharif a great leader which put Pakistan on the highway to the national development.

Earlier, while addressing the workers’ convention at Mianapura, Khawaja Asif strongly criticised the political opponents for using objectionable language against Nawaz Sharif and the top leadership of PML-N.

The foreign minister said that the PML-N was the biggest political party in the country which will again come to power.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and PML-N had won the hearts and minds of the people during the prevailing political unrest in the country.

He said that the PML-N was ensuring sanctity of vote and respect of the voters. He said that only thumb sign on the ballot papers, not the finger of any umpire, could change the destiny of the nation.

Kh Asif said that politically mature people had already rejected the negative politics of conflict and confrontation by the political jugglers.

He said that the government was fulfilling its promises, and that only the PML-N had the full capabilities to serve the nation in a better way by successfully removing all the hurdles from the smooth way of national development.

Kh Asif said that this time the people will vote PML-N on its fabulous performance in every segment of life during the coming general elections, saying that the people will also secure the sanctity of their votes from the political elements not sincere with the nation and this country.

He said that only the PML-N government had delivered by honouring its commitments and promises especially ending the inherited energy crisis in the country. He said that the PML-N had come up to the expectations of the masses.

He inaugurated tough tile project of Lunda Phaatak to Defence Road locality in Sialkot city’s congested Mianapura.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Mansha Ullah Butt, local MPAs - Ch Muhammad Ikram, Ch Ikram and Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani were also present.