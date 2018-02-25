MIRPUR (AJK)-Pakistani origin British writer Qaisera Shiraz has demanded early settlement of Kashmir dispute through the grant of self-determination right to the people of Jammu & Kashmir under the UN resolutions.

She termed it the key to everlasting peace in South East Asia. Mrs Shiraz, the author of a series of books, is currently on a trip to Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir to share knowledge in various universities, both in private and public sectors, was talking to this Correspondent after delivering a detailed lecture in Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST). She spoke on boosting the literary and writing skills on the invitation of Vice Chancellor of the MUST Dr Habibur Rehman.

Qaisra, the director of Asian Paficic Writers and Translators Trustee of Manchester, emphasised that the international community should move ahead to ensure its due role for the sake of emergence of peace in the region and the world over in general through ensuring the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue under the spirit of the international norms and commitments. She observed that conflict in any part of the world ultimately leaves negative impact and threat to the humanity. “So it is enjoined upon the global community to be involved for ensuring emergence of peace in the conflict zones the world over including the Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir,” she suggested.

She said, “President Masood is a man of high intellect, calibre, international statesman who has excellent vision, drive, dedication to support and achieve Kashmiris ultimate goal for right to self-determination.”

To a question about the objectives of her visit to various universities of Pakistan and AJK, the writer said it was primarily to share and exchange knowledge with the academicians and the students particularly the women folk. She said education is imperative for women for promoting tolerance, discouraging extremism, and boosting respect for all other faiths and culture.

Qaisra Shiraz underlined that she visited AJK University in Muzaffarabad, Women university in Bagh and Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) besides delivering lectures on objective literature on Karachi festival besides visiting varsities in Lahore.

To a question about rapid decline in trend of book reading, Qaiser Shiraz said that social media led to the destruction of the book reading trend. She called for launching classes in the universities in Pakistan and AJK exclusively for exploring and boosting the writing skills of the intending writers. “The spirit of confidence is primarily imperative for writing coupled with due knowledge of the concerned topics,” she added.

In her message to the intending writers especially the youth, Qaisra said, “Don’t’ be afraid while inking their intellect and write down with full confidence.”

Earlier, Qaisra delivered a lecture at the city campus of the MUST sharing ideas over the objectives of writing the series of books particularly on women.

Vice Chancellor Habibur Rehman, Coordinator Bhimber Campus MUST Prof Mrs Nasim Akhtar, Dean of Arts Dr Maqsood Ahmed, Director MUST Business School Prof Dr Khaleeque Ahmed, Prof Dr Altaf of bio technology, Chairperson Math Dept Dr Rashida said that her visit to the MUST and other varsities will prove to be a great essence for boosting the literary skills of students and teachers.