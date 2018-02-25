CHON BURI - American Jessica Korda heads into the Honda LPGA final with a four-shot lead after the third round Saturday saw her younger sister and the Thai Jutanugarn siblings jostling atop the leaderboard.

Five birdies on the back nine made up for an early bogey to give Korda a 68 for a total of 196 at the Siam Country Club course in Chonburi province. "I had no expectations, but my coach and I have worked together and it is still there," Korda told LGPA.com. "I was bit nervous on the front nine, but I knocked the rust off," added the 24-year-old, who is now only 18 holes from her fifth win on the LPGA tour.

Korda built on a four-shot lead from the day before but was outdone in round three by her younger sister Nelly, who made eight birdies to card a seven-under 65 that launched her up from T17 to a tie for sixth at 12-under. Local favourites and sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn also carded 65s to clinch second and fourth respectively.

In between them was wedged Australia's Minjee Lee with an aggregate 201. "I really enjoyed my game today, it's working out pretty good," Moriya, who is hoping for her first career win, said. "There is a lot of support and it feels nice having people cheering you on."