rawalpindi - A painting exhibition titled ‘Landscapes of Pakistan’ by pride of performance artist Ghulam Mustafa organised here under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council will continue till Feb 28.

Ghulam Mustafa’s prime love has been landscape painting. Carving his identity in the genre, he belongs to the distinguished group of landscape painters that flourished in Lahore, a statement said.

Ghulam Mustafa, former executive director of the Punjab Arts Council, is acknowledged for his spontaneity and expertise in lifting whatever arrests his attention.

His works of the old Lahore city vividly capture shifting light and shadows, the textures and patina left on alley walls by the passage of time and the hubbub of streets and the ding of everyday life, the statement added.

Ghulam Mustafa, with 40-year experience in the field of art and culture, is a world-renowned artist, who has done several exhibitions in various countries including USA, China, Japan, UK, Dubai, Kuwait and India. He is known as master of landscape painting and achieved Pride of Performance award in 2002 for his work.

The exhibition is titled as Landscape of Pakistan but the visitors are noticing some eye-catching landscapes of Japan as well.

The government of Japan had also invited Mustafa on a visit in 2009 and by availing that opportunity, he had closely observed the nature and landscapes of Japan which was reflected in his art work displayed in the exhibition too.

Ghulam Mustafa also served 40 years in Punjab Council of the Arts and achieved a distinct position, the statement concluded.