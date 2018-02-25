LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Employers Federation of Pakistan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to build a dependable, pragmatic and advantageous relationship.

LCCI president Malik Tahir Javaid and Employers Federation of Pakistan president Majyd Aziz signed the MoU. The ceremony was also attended by LCCI senior vice president Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Executive Committee members and vice president of EFOP Zaki Ahmed Khan.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that agreement between the two organizations is an important breakthrough and help establish friendly and cordial relations between the two organizations through an increased cooperation mode among the industrialists, businessmen and entrepreneurs of their respective organizations. He said that LCCI will enhance growth in interaction with Employers Federation of Pakistan. Both organizations will make joint efforts to focus mutual cooperation for increase in membership by capitalizing on the opportunities of engaging them intensively in issues of common interests.

The LCCI president said it is imperative that there should be maximum dissemination of information that can lead to further increase in relationship between the industrialists, businessmen and entrepreneurs. He said that coordination between LCCI and EFOP will help promote joint ventures, initiate partnership, provide technical expertise and introduce joint project possibilities.

He said that LCCI plays vital role in policy making by way of sending proposals to government which are duly considered while finalizing annual budget and different policies meant to regulate business affairs.

President Employers Federation of Pakistan Majyd Aziz also welcomed the agreement between the two important organizations. He said that EFOP is providing a forum to the employers of Pakistan to progress in the global society through decent work and better human resource management while keeping in view the corporate social responsibilities.