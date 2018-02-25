PYEONGCHANG - Ester Ledecka made history with an unprecedented snowboard and skiing double on Saturday, while Norway's all-conquering team set a new record for medals at a Winter Olympics.

As President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka descended on the Games in Pyeongchang, world champion Ledecka reigned supreme with a confident victory in the women's parallel giant slalom.

It came after last week's shock super-G win for Ledecka, daughter of a Czech rock star, who has stunned ski purists and confounded logic by taking gold in two very different events.

With Saturday's win, Ledecka joins Thorleif Haug and Johan Groettumsbraten as the only athletes to achieve a multi-sport double at the Winter Games. Both Norwegians won in cross-country and Nordic combined.

As Ledecka rewrote the rules, Norway took bronze in the inaugural alpine skiing team event to reach 38 medals, breaking the record of 37 set by the United States in 2010.

Norway, led by their peerless cross-country skiers, have enjoyed a barnstorming Olympics. One day before the closing ceremony, they top the table with Germany on 13 golds, but with a vastly superior overall medals total. Norway's haul had also been boosted when Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten were promoted to bronze in the mixed doubles curling, after Russia's Alexander Krushelnitsky failed a drugs test.

The International Olympic Committee's executive board held lengthy talks but failed to decide whether to lift the suspension of Russia, two of whose athletes have failed drug tests during the Games.

The latest offender, women's bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeyeva, has been kicked out after failing a test for a banned heart drug, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said.

Russia's Olympic committee was suspended in December over mass doping, but the IOC let 168 heavily vetted Russian athletes compete in Pyeongchang under a neutral flag as "Olympic Athletes from Russia".

In alpine skiing, in-form Wendy Holdener led Switzerland to victory in the new team event, with Austria taking silver ahead of Norway with the bronze.

Lee Seung-hoon delighted home fans with victory in the inaugural men's mass start speed skating. Japan's Nana Takagi won the women's race.

Ivanka Trump's whirlwind Olympic schedule included the men's big air snowboard final, another debut event, where Canada's Sebastien Toutant won gold.

America's Kyle Mack took silver in big air but there were more treats for Trump at the curling, where the US men's team -- a surprise hit back home -- beat Sweden 10-7 to win the title for the first time.

"It feels almost unbelievable, but we came out here with great intensity and just had to believe we could do it, and make our shots," said America's Matt 'Ham' Hamilton.

Either Norway or Germany could edge ahead at the top of the gold medal standings, with four-man bobsleigh, men's ice hockey, women's curling and cross country still in play before the Games close on Sunday.

As IOC deliberations continue on Russia's suspension, the "Olympic Athletes from Russia" prepare to play Germany in the ice hockey final on Sunday.

Canadians beat Czechs for hockey bronze

Canada earned a measure of Olympic men's hockey redemption after a shock semi-final loss to Germany by defeating the Czech Republic 6-4 in Saturday's Pyeongchang bronze-medal game.

Chris Kelly and Andrew Ebbett each scored twice as the Canadians captured their first Olympic bronze medal in half a century. It was the sixth podium finish in the past eight Olympics for the hockey-mad nation, although the worst of them all. "We didn't want to go home in fourth place," Ebbett said. "Last night was one of the worst feelings I've ever had. To have a bronze medal around my neck is pretty cool."

A day after the Germans upset Canada 4-3 and Olympic Athletes from Russia blanked the Czechs 3-0 in the semis, the losers met for a consolation bronze so only one would go home empty-handed. "There were a lot of regrets after last night. We woke up feeling pretty crappy. We didn't want to feel like that again," Canada forward Rob Klinkhammer said. "I'm honoured to have won a medal at the Olympics. It's not what Canada was hoping for or what we were hoping for but I'm going to remember this the rest of my life."

Canada's only prior men's hockey bronze medals came in 1968 at Grenoble and 1956 at Cortina d'Ampezzo. Canadians had won three of the past four Olympic gold medals with their top NHL talent playing, but the NHL did not shut down this year for stars to play in Pyeongchang, giving Europe-based players a chance to shine.

"A year ago nobody in this locker room knew we would have this opportunity," Ebbett said. "Now I've got proof I played in the Olympics. I'll cherish this the rest of my life."