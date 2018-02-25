KARACHI - A man was allegedly burnt to death on Friday night in Bilal Colony over what seems to be a domestic dispute.

Police, under the name of the deceased's brother, filed a case against unidentified persons for the death of Muhammad Kaleem, who had contracted second marriage with Saima three months back.

It also emerged that the couple was fighting for a few days. Police have therefore included Saima in the investigation.

Relatives of the deceased staged a protest outside Bilal Colony Police Station. Tyres were also burnt during the demonstration. They said Saima and two of her brothers-in-law were involved in the murder.