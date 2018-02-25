KASUR-Police claimed to have held a man accused of allegedly abusing an eight-year-old boy at Waan Adhan, Pattoki here the other day.

Father of the affected boy told Pattoki Saddr police that suspect Shahid Jamil lured his son to fields and allegedly abused him. The police arrested the accused and launched investigation.

MAN KILLED, FOUR INJURED

A man was killed while four others including three women were injured in collision between two motorcycles near Nizampura here the other day.

According to Kasur Saddr police, Abbas along with his two daughters Shazia and Soniya was on his way on a motorbike. Near Nizampura, the bike they were travelling on collided with another motorbike coming from opposite direction. Resultantly, Abbas was killed on the spot while four others including Yaseen and three women - Shazia, Soniya and Naureen were injured critically. The injured were shifted to hospital. The police were investigating.

CITIZENS ROBBED

Dacoits pointed guns at citizens and stanched cash and other valuables from them in two different hits here the other day.

According to police sources, three dacoits intercepted a man namely Yaqoob who was on the way back home after withdrawing Rs109,000 worth cash from bank.

In another incident, three dacoits robbed motorcyclist Rizwan of Rs35,000 cash near Rao Khanewala.

Near Faqirye Wala, two dacoits intercepted motorcyclist Zubair Abbas, pointing gun at him and robbed him of Rs28,000. The police were investigating.

Woman shot dead over trifle

KASUR-A labourer allegedly shot dead a woman and thrashed her two-year-old son over a trifle at Gulberg Colony here the other day.

Abid Rasheed told Kasur Saddr police that Umar was constructing his house as a labourer. He said that he was not satisfied with Umar’s work and therefore, he sent him home. “In the evening, Umar along with two armed accomplices came to my house. They shot dead my wife and thrashed my two-year-old son Abdul Rehman,” he alleged. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

MAN INJURED OVER LAND DISPUTE

A man was shot at and injured by rivals over a land dispute at Jagowala village in the Khuddian police precincts here the other day. Tufail was working at fields when suspect Abdul Majid along with accomplices shot at and injured him. He was rushed to Kasur District Headquarters Hospital where doctors referred him to General Hospital, Lahore. His condition was stated to be critical.

On the other hand, the suspects set ablaze their tractor-trolley at the place where they had fired shots on Tufail so that they could disguise their crime.

Khuddian police SHO Afzal Dogar said that the police would take action on the complaint of Tufail’s relatives. He, however, showed ignorance about tractor-trolley burning incident.