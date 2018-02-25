SHIKARPUR - A man gunned down his two nephews in Shahdad Shar Village over a land dispute on Saturday.

Rustam Police Station SHO Hajan Gadani said that brothers Shahban Shar (20) and Sadhayo Shar (22), sons of Ghulam Rasool, were gunned down in an attack carried out by their uncle. He said that a government-owned plot outside the village was bone of contention between the two sides.

Allah Wadhayo Shar and Ghulam Hussain sustained bullet injuries in the incident. The accused managed to flee the scene after the incident.

The SHO said that police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to taluka hospital for the autopsies.

After legal formalities, bodies were handed over to their heirs.