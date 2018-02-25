MANDI BAHAUDDIN-A man strangled his wife to death.

According to police, Mushtaq Ahmed, resident of Thatti Khokhran situated in the remit of Qadirabad Police told police that her sister Sidra was married off to Balil Hassan, resident of neighbouring village Chot Khurd about five years back. The couple, however, failed to developed cordial relations. He said he invited his sister to attend his wedding ceremony that was fixed for February 26. But Balil did not allow her to attend the wedding. When she insisted on attending the wedding, her husband got provoked and killed her with tightly drawn cord around her neck. Police registered FIR against the accused and further investigation is in progress.

228 women get sheep, goats



OKARA-The Punjab government has distributed 456 goats and sheep to 228 women here.

The Livestock officers said that the Punjab govt wanted to provide respectable earning sources for the women who had been living below the poverty line. To make their lives better the Punjab govt had provided them with pet animals so that they could grow these animals and get benefit from their sale and milk.

Lubna Jabbar said that the women had been provided with animals which would bring them benefits after their growth. Every widow was given 2 sheep or two goat each.

Woman, daughter die in roof collapse

ZAFARWAL- A woman along with her daughter died when roof of her house collapsed in border village Baeirrian near Zafarwal.

The police and local said that 25-year-old Rukhsana and her 3-year-old daughter Eman Fatima died on the spot. They were asleep in the night when dilapidated roof of the room collapsed over them.

The locals rushed to the site and carried out rescue operation on self-help basis.