KARACHI - Federal Minister for Environment Mushahidullah Khan on Saturday said that progress and prosperity of Sindh would be government’s top priority after coming into power after the next general elections.

“Those who had voted for the political forces in Sindh in the past should ask their representatives as to what they had given to them in Karachi, Hyderabad and other parts of the province,” he said while talking to media at Jinnah International Airport along with other PML-N leaders.

He said although the PML-N had less mandate in the Sindh province but the projects that they had given are more than those who had remained in power in the provinces for many years.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had a lot of love for people of the province and it was evident from the fact that he was the only leader who celebrated Eid in Larkana. “Those who are elected from these areas do not dare to do so in several past years despite being voted into power by the masses from these areas,” he said.

Responding to a query, the federal minister said that they would develop Sindh more than Punjab. Under this government, he says, projects were given by the federal government to Karachi and other parts of the province.

He said that his party had also raised its voice for the Bengali community living in the urban centres of the province but those who claim to have mandate from the province had not done anything for them.

He said that decisions against Nawaz Sharif had given a set back to the economic progress in the country and even the CPEC project was witnessing breaks due to this situation.

The investors after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif had refrained from doing investments till next elections and the ups and downs in the stock exchange are only due to the decisions against Nawaz Sharif.

He said that despite this entire situation, the PML-N would not let the progress of the country halt and would win over the next elections due to the service it had made for the masses in last five years.