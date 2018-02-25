ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Navy’s operational exercise, Ribat-2018, kicked off in Karachi on Saturday. Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat was the chief guest of the opening ceremony.

RIBAT series of exercises are focused on validating PN war-fighting concepts under evolving multi-faceted threats ranging from conventional to sub-conventional warfare. The exercise would also encompass joint operations of the PN with the Pakistan Air Force at extended ranges into the Arabian Sea.

The vice-naval chief urged for the combat readiness of the PN and said that the joint operational exercises were the essence of modern warfare which afforded real-time training to undertake the defence of the motherland against any aggression. He urged all the participants not to be deterred by the numerical superiority or greater wherewithal of the enemy as Islamic history was full of incidents of smaller Muslim forces defeating larger enemies through their superior strategy, the faith in Allah. He expressed the hope that the exercise will prove to be professionally rewarding for both the combat and support elements of the PN and the PAF.

Besides operational units of fleet command, units from coastal and logistics commands were also taking part in the exercise. Special emphasis will be laid in the exercise to enhance interoperability between naval and air assets and validation of war plans.

The exercise will continue till March 6 in the North Arabian Sea and will culminate with a firepower demonstration by combat units of the PN and the PAF.