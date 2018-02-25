SADIQABAD-Nawaz Sharif is not mere an individual rather it is the name of an ideology, said PML-N MNA Sardar Raees Mehboob Ahmed.

During a media talk, he said that Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification as party president would not affect Senate elections. He maintained that the masses still eyed Nawaz Sharif as their leader. He pointed out that the PML-N would continue to struggle for the restoration of democratic values in the country. “One family is facing political victimisation which is against the democratic values,” he said. On the other hand, informed PML-N sources say that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been emerged as the consensus choice for the party chairmanship.

APPOINTED

CM Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Raees Nabeel Ahmed, son of former federal minister Raees Sardar Munir Ahmed as member of Punjab Sports Board. It is to be noted that Sardar Munir Ahmed, during his tenure had founded Ghazi Sports Complex, Sadiqabad.

He had also provided the funds and resources required for its completion.