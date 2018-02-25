MULTAN-The Multan-Kabirwala establishment of Nestle Pakistan is the largest milk producing factory in the world and 29 different quality tests are conducted at the milk collection sites to ensure its quality.

“We go out of the way to ensure that all checks and balances are thoroughly carried out throughout the stages of milk production, collection and packaging stages,” declared Factory manager, Nestle Kabirwala, Faisal Nadeem.

He was talking to a group of mediamen who visited the factory here the other day. He categorically declared that Nestle is firmly against purchasing substandard quality milk or the milk produced using hormonal injections or antibiotics.

He was of the opinion that the demand for milk would go up significantly in coming years which would result in a natural growth in the dairy sector. “Therefore we are committed to work proactively with the dairy sector for promoting health and well-being initiatives,” he pointed.

Giving an overview of the company portfolio, he said that Nestle is over 150-year old one of the largest food and beverages company in the world, which produces over 2000 brands and sells around one billion products every day. “Our company lives by the values of nutrition, health and wellness. The people trust the name Nestle and we work our way up from the grass root level to ensure that all international standards and quality are met,” he noted. He said that the company entered Pakistani market 30 years ago and today it had over 4000 employees with four production facilities around the country; Kabirwala, Sheikhupura, Islamabad and Port Qasim where multi-product operations took place.

Atika Mir Khan, Col (r) Zafar Iqbal, Ayub Rehman and Usman Azam were also present on this occasion.