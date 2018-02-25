Our Staff Reporter

KARACHI

Record of health, food and works departments was gutted when a fire erupted at the Sindh Secretariat building on Saturday.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

The fire broke out at the 6th floor of the Sindh Secretariat building and then spread to other parts of the building. The fire brigade department of the KMC, police and other rescue agencies rushed to the scene. The fire brigade department said that fire fighters extinguished the fire with the help of four fire tenders after hectic efforts of an hour. Police officials said that an investigation would be conducted into the incident. The cause of fire has yet to be ascertained.

Police said that destruction of government record in the fire would be investigated. Police sources said that some record of health, public works and food departments was damaged in the fire.

Police said Saturday was an off day and no one was present in the office. No loss of life was reported in the fire. The fire created panic among the residents living in the backside of the building on Burns Road.

There were rumours that the building was set on fire intentionally to derail an investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the food, works and services, health, education and other departments.

“It is a coincident that the fire erupted on a holiday,” said an official working in the secretariat, adding that a suspicious fire at the revenue department in 2008 had destroyed important land record and no one has been held responsible for this yet. “Old land allotment record of the Sindh Board of Revenue was reduced to ashes [in the 2008 fire].

. 24,000 Lesco employees to be paid

one-month basic pay as bonus

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): 24,000 employees of Lahore Electricity Supply Company (Lesco) will be paid one month basic pay as bonus. This decision was taken during a meeting of representatives of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA with Shaheryar Arshad Chishty, chairman and member of the Board of Directors of Lesco, and Mujahid Pervaiz Chatha, chief executive officer Lesco. The delegation of the union was led by Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of the union. The delegation of the union assured the management that workers would work hard to raise productivity of the national public utility and will provide better services to 4 million electricity consumers of Lesco. The management and BoD of Lesco assured the workers that the management would take measures to ensure safe working conditions for the workers. They urged the workers to work hard to raise the revenue of the company in the larger interest of raising productivity, promotion of welfare of the workers and maintenance of cordial industrial relations.

TAPI pipeline a significant project for all stakeholders: Economists

ISLAMABAD (APP): Economist Dr Gulfraz has said that the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India pipeline is a significant project for regional stakeholders as the United States is also taking keen interest in the successful completion of TAPI project. TAPI project was brainstormed in 1995 and the incumbent government rapidly worked on this mega project, he said, adding the project had great significance for Pakistan as the country was in the dire need of energy to overcome its energy shortage. Economist said the gas pipeline was the most economical source of energy and the regional connectivity and economical dependency on each other would improve the relations between the stakeholders. Economist Mirza Ikhtyar Baig also said TAPI will prove to be a substitute of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project. The project will not only fulfill the shortage of energy in the country but will also generate revenue, establish regional connectivity and will help improve diplomatic relationships between the member countries.

He further said it was a very good omen that first phase of the project had been completed and the second phase had just started in Afghanistan.

The security situation in Afghanistan was a serious concern however effective measures were being taken for successful completion of the project, he added.

Economist Dr Huma Baqai said, "It is expected that TAPI project will be completed by 2020, however the long term partnership between India and Pakistan will strengthen the ties between two countries and will improve the security paradigm in the region."

Agri dept observes National Pollinator Day at BARI Chakwal

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): National Pollinator Day was observed at Barani Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) Chakwal with objective to disseminate awareness among masses about the importance and protection of crop pollinating insects, Punjab Agriculture Department stated in a press release issued from here on Saturday. A seminar was conducted in which agricultural scientists, farmers, bee keepers and students participated. Different lectures on the importance of natural pollinators especially on the honey bees were delivered by the experts. Dr Muhammad Tariq, Director BARI Chakwal, said that agri department was focusing on the maintenance of population of beneficial insects for useful purposes. He said that the excessive use of pesticides was continuously declining the population of beneficial pollinating insects in addition to harmful insects. He recommended minimising the pesticides application in agriculture.

Dr Tariq said that honey bees significantly increase the rate of pollination in crops, fruits and vegetables. He recommended that farming community should rear honey bees in addition to regular farming that will increase pollination rate and honey production.