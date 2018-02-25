BAHAWALPUR-Member of National Assembly Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema said that bureaucrat Ahad Cheema is the most corrupt officer and those making him a holy cow are also his accomplices.

He said the arrest of corrupt mafia was very necessary. “Instead of serving the people, the bureaucrats are looting the country; they should be held accountable. Accountability of every corrupt officer should be done without discrimination,” he said.

MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal said that government officials who are to provide welfare governance should focus on serving people rather becoming pharaoh. Every corrupt person should be held accountable and they should not be forgiven, he said.

Former tehsil nazim Makhdoom Samiul Hassan Gillani said that if prime minister is answerable then no one is above the law, corrupt people should be put to accountability while unlawful arrest should not be made.

Former Tehsil Nazim Malik Zahid Mehmood Channar said that government officials took the oath of loyalty to the state but become loyal to the leaders and facilitate them in the corruption.

Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Javed Khan said that he pay tribute to Chief Justice of Pakistan whose decisions have shrunk the circle against the corrupt elements, if a positive identity of Pakistan is to be established worldwide, corruption should be eliminated, he said.

Meanwhile, against the arrest of former LDA director general Ahad Cheema, the Bahawalpur commissioner, deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner locked their offices and went to Lahore.

Earlier, the NAB had arrested Cheema upon the corruption charges due to which DMG officers made a strike call in favour of Ahad Cheema’s release. They went to Lahore to be part of the strike due to which people with complaints from remote areas faced problems.

Rs5b to be spent on child

labour eradication

The Punjab government has allocated Rs5 billion for a comprehensive program launched to eradicate the curse of child labour in the Punjab province.

This was stated by speakers during a seminar organized by Labour Welfare Department held at District Council Hall, Bahawalpur on Tuesday.

The seminar was presided over by Dr Sohail Shehzad, additional secretary Labour & HRD, Government of the Punjab.

The speakers said that the program aimed at imparting formal and non-formal education and different professional skills to the children victim of child labour.

Dr Sohail Shehzad said that the Punjab chief minister was paying special attention to eliminate the curse of child labour from the province. The participants of the seminar were apprised of various projects worth millions of rupees launched in different districts across Punjab to impart education and professional skills to the children labouring at brick kilns.

Later, an awareness walk was organised which started from District Council Hall and ended at Saraiki Chowk. The walk was led by Dr Sohail Shehzad. Representatives of different government departments and the civil society members attended the walk.