“I think NATO is a Cold War product. I think NATO historically should have shut up shop

in 1990 along with the Warsaw Pact;

unfortunately, it didn’t.”

–Jeremy Corbyn

Today marks the anniversary of the abolition of the Warsaw Pact in 1991. Formed as a reactionary bloc, the Warsaw Pact was the Soviet Union’s response to the United States’ NATO – North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. The idea behind both of these organisations was simple: the procurement of collective security for both the Eastern sides and the Western sides of Europe. Flash forward to the next century, we see that NATO still remains and the solidarity between the United States and the rest of Europe still in intact. But for developing countries like Pakistan, the question begs to be asked: does such a grouping make sense among similar countries? The next major experiment within our foreign policy is to see the answer to this question.