islamabad - The residents as well as visitors from adjoining areas of the capital thronged parks and other recreational spots on Saturday as the city received light rain, turning the weather pleasant.

Fun lovers in the twin cities spent their weekend at popular picnic spots as huge rush of families and youngsters was witnessed there, media reports stated.

The rain and the pleasant weather proved to be a treat for picnickers to enjoy the nature on the weekend with friends and family members.

“The weather is absolutely pleasant and lovely today. It attracted me to come here with my family”, said a visitor, Arham Usman, at Damn-e-Koh.

A large number of picnickers, mostly families and young people, were seen at different parks and recreational spots including Rawal Lake, Shakarparian, Saidpur village, Daman-e-Koh, Shahdra and Rose and Jasmine Garden.

Experts, however, advised the citizens to take precautionary measures during the ongoing monsoon season in order to avoid health complications.

The experts said that people vulnerable to seasonal diseases including allergies, digestive imbalances, respiratory problems and infections should take special care as even small negligence could land them in trouble.

The twin cities received persistent showers the day long on Saturday, which is also expected to bring down the rate of seasonal diseases as several infections were prevailing among the residents due to the dry weather in the region.