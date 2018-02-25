islamabad - The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday urged patients with pollen allergy to take preventive measures as number of cases are increasing with beginning of the spring season.

A statement issued by the capital’s major hospital stated that the PIMS administration urged the patients to come for medical check up before the pollen allergy season begins. Patients are informed to reach outdoor patients department (OPD) for prevention of pollen allergy.

As per the statement, symptoms of the allergy would be very minor and could be treated if patients suffering with the ailment are treated two weeks before the start of pollen allergy season.

The PIMS has increased the number of medical staff in emergency section to deal with the increased number of patients suffering with pollen allergy, the statement said. Patients suffering from allergy symptoms have been directed for check up in the respective OPD from 8 am to 2 pm, while patients with serious symptoms have been directed to visit main emergency of the hospital.

The hospital administration has announced that children facing respiratory problems during pollen season could be brought any time to the hospital without any restriction. The Hospital has installed extra number of nebulizers for children to meet the growing need, the statement said.

Residents of the capital face serious threat of pollen allergy due to increased pollen concentration in the air. The pollen season in the capital starts in late February and ends in April, the statement said.

Symptoms of the pollen allergy include nasal congestion, itching eyes, cough, runny nose, headache, sore throat and shortness of breathiness. Health experts believe that pollen allergy could be treated at early stages but could be dangerous and risky if ignored.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Health also decided providing extra facilities to the residents coming for allergy tests. The NIH will also launch special awareness campaign regarding preventive measures from pollen allergy, said an official.