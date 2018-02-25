SARGODHA:-MPA Sahibzada Nazamuddin Sialvi, nephew of Pir of Sial Sharif Shrine Khawaja Hameeduddin Sialvi did not attend the PML-N social media workers convention held here on Saturday. PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif addressed a huge congregation of PML-N social media workers convention at Company Bagh. All parliamentarians, both provincial and central, along with PML-N district office-bearers participated in social media workers convention. But MPA Nazamuddin Sialvi did not show up at the convention.



Earlier, Nazamuddin Sialvi had told the media that he would go to Company Bagh to attend the social media convention.