QILA DIDAR SINGH-The Nahra brothers of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) took practical steps for the uplift of the area. “I and my political friends will stand by them in future.”

This was maintained by renowned social and political figure Brig (r) Zulfiqar Ali Shah of Qila Didar Singh on his defection from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the PML-N here the other day.

On the occasion, PML-N leader Haji Mudassir Qayyum Nahra said that development projects worth billions of rupees were underway for the uplift of NA-100 constituency.

He added that roads were being constructed, schools were being established, streets were being repaired, electricity were being provided and water pipes were being laid for the provision of clean drinking water. He vowed to build a sports stadium in the area if the people would honour him with their confidence in the next general election.

MPA Ch Saifullah Virk, Ch Shaukat Goraya, Qutb Shah, Rana Asif and others were present on the occasion.

YOUTH CONVENTION

Youths are the future of Pakistan. They are a valuable asset to the party. They will fulfill the dreams of their leader Nawaz Sharif.

These views were expressed by speakers during a PML-N youth convention held here at City Marriage Hall. PML-N (Youth Wing) tehsil president Waqar Ahmed Chattha and general secretary Amir Chattha were the chief guests.

They said that the PML-N government had successfully overcome power crisis during its four-year rule. The government had also completed development projects worth billions of rupees across the country. Later, a motorcycle rally was taken out which was led by PML-N (Youth Wing) leader Waseem Dar.

LAID TO REST

Former councillor Shabbir Ahmed Jaji, elder brother of local PTI leader Mehmoodul Hassan Kakazai was laid to rest in a local graveyard.

Gujranwala District Council chairman Ch Mazhar Qayyum Nahra, MNA Ch Azhar Qayyum Nahra, MPA Ch Ashraf Warraich, ex-MNA Haji Mudassir Qayyum Nahra and others expressed condolences to Mehmoodul Hassan over death of his elder brother.