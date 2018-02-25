islamabad - Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested alleged killer of the driver of an online ride-booking service, who was shot dead on Friday night over resistance during car snatching incident.

As per details, the accused, Attaullah, opened fire on the cab driver, Junaid, as he resisted the crime. Attaullah had hired the cab through mobile application but took the driver hostage for car theft.

The incident took place in G-13. Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Mushtaq Ahmed took notice of the incident when the issue was raised on social media. The DC said that after the incident was reported, the authorities held a meeting with the company management, adding that in the meanwhile, SHO Golra was directed to initiate investigations into the crime.

The deputy commissioner said that the company for which the deceased was working had assured the administration that they would compensate family of the victim monetarily. He said that the company has the policy of paying Rs1 million as compensation if anyone dies in the line of duty. The DC also said that payment of compensation would be ensured by the administration.

Reportedly, the accused arrested in connection with the incident was already involved in car theft and earlier had snatched a vehicle near F-10 sector in the city.

According to police, the accused directed the deceased near G-13 to handover him keys of the car on gunpoint. However, Junaid refused and resisted the accused who then opened the fire and the driver died on the spot.

Protesting the murder, fellows of Junaid blocked Kashmir Highway for hours on Friday to press for arrest of the criminals involved in the incident.