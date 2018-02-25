MARDAN:- An alleged killer of two children was gunned down during an exchange of fire with the police in the limits of Katlang police station on Saturday. In a press statement issued from the office of the District Police Officer, the accused identified as Imran alias Khata, a resident of Katlang, on 21st February, allegedly opened fire and killed two children Arman and Bilal, and also injured Safina at tehsil Katlang. Police registered a case against the accused under Section 302. Police said that acting on a tip-off, a police party reached his house to arrest the accused. The accused started firing at the raiding police party and Imran was killed in the crossfire.–staff reporter