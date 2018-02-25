ISLAMABAD - The power crisis in the country is likely to intensify in mid of March this year.

The water and power department has warned the government that due to shortage of water in rivers, blockage of power plants, technical fault and price hikes of petroleum products, the demand of power will be increased and the situation could be worsened.

On the other hands, leaders of ruling PML-N are claiming that they have absolutely ended the power crisis in the country and now there is no loadshedding.

Various state departments including Planning Division are claiming that some 1100MW electricity has been included in national grid due to short term projects of government launched during the last five years due to which power crisis in the country has been ended and industries are functioning properly.

Contrary to this claim, the position is that loadshedding is continuing across the country including urban area of Islamabad. In winter, the duration of loadshedding had reduced due to low demand of electricity but this practice is repeated every year. Currently, shortage of power is 5000MW and it would reach 8000 MW by the mid of March, 2018.